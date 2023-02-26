Motorola unveils Defy 2 rugged phone with 120Hz display, satellite connectivity

Bullitt Group, a mobile phone manufacturer based in the UK, has partnered with Motorola Mobility, a Lenovo company, to release two new devices in the Motorola Defy range. The Motorola Defy 2 smartphone and the Motorola Defy Satellite Link accessory are designed to cater to the needs of individuals who require a rugged smartphone that can withstand harsh environments.

The Motorola Defy 2 is a highly durable smartphone that offers satellite connectivity and 5G. The device is designed to survive drops and falls, with tests showing it can withstand heights of up to 1.8 meters and repeated drops onto a steel plate. It is also dust, sand, dirt, and waterproof, with IP68 and IP69K ratings, and has passed Mil-Spec 810H tests for high and low-temperature extremes, humid environments, salt mist conditions, vibration, and tumble tests.

Aside from its ruggedness, the Motorola Defy 2 is also hygienic. It can be cleaned and sanitized with soap and water or alcohol wipes, making it an ideal device for healthcare professionals or anyone who requires a device that can be easily sanitized. The phone features Bullitt’s Hygiene+ technology, with all external surfaces manufactured with materials blended with antimicrobial and antibacterial additives.

The device boasts a large 6.6” FHD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and up to 120Hz refresh rate. Motorola Defy 2 comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 930 octa-core 2.2GHz processor. It packs in 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage that is expandable with MicroSD cards. The Motorola Defy 2 packs a large 5000mAh battery, with up to 2 days of power and support for 15W fast charging and Qi wireless charging. It also comes with a triple camera array (50MP main sensor, 8MP ultrawide sensor, 2MP macro sensor) at the rear and an 8MP front-facing camera. The device runs on Android 12 and will receive two OS updates, as well as 5 years of security patches.

In addition to the Motorola Defy 2, Bullitt Group and Motorola Mobility have also released the Motorola Defy Satellite Link. This Bluetooth device provides satellite connectivity to any smartphone, enabling users to stay connected even in areas with limited or no cellular coverage.

The Motorola Defy Satellite Link is a small, lightweight, and portable accessory that connects to a smartphone via Bluetooth and uses the Iridium satellite network to provide satellite connectivity. It is an ideal device for individuals who require connectivity in remote locations, allowing them to stay connected even when cellular coverage is limited.

