EMotorad launches T-Rex+ e-cycle in India, featuring unique stem-integrated display; see pricing

EMotorad has unveiled the T-Rex+, an upgraded version of its popular T-Rex model, featuring a unique stem-integrated LCD display. Priced at Rs 44,999, the T-Rex+ is available for pre-booking at Rs 1,999 with an exclusive offer of free accessories worth Rs 2,000 until August 15th.

The T-Rex+ combines advanced technology with a durable design:

Stem-Integrated Display: A first for e-cycles in India, the integrated LCD display provides essential riding information at a glance, enhancing both aesthetics and user experience.

Aluminum Alloy Frame: Crafted for durability, the frame comes with a lifetime warranty.

“The T-Rex+ has always been a crowd favourite and our best-seller, and now it's back, better than ever," said Sumedh Battewar, CBO and Co-founder of EMotorad. "Its true beauty lies in the seamless fusion of metallurgy, mechanical engineering, and electronics, culminating in a stem-integrated LCD display—one of its kind in India. This e-cycle stands as a testament to durability and sustainability, and the production journey of bringing it to life has been nothing short of remarkable. Our mission is to make products that meet world-class Japanese and European standards, truly reflecting the spirit of our brand.”

Key Specifications

Motor: 250W Rear Hub Motor

Battery: 36V 10.2Ah Lithium-ion Battery

Gears: 7-Speed Shimano Altus Drivetrain

Pedal Assist: 5 Modes

Range: 35+ km on throttle, 45+ km on pedal assist

Charging Time: Up to 80% in 3.5 hours