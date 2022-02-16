Multi-gaming platform A23 appoints Shah Rukh Khan as brand ambassador 

Online skill gaming company Head Digital Works has announced Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan as the brand ambassador for its online multi-gaming platform – A23. The ‘Baazigar’ actor will feature in the company’s Chalo Saath Khele campaign coupled with a first-of-its-kind responsible gaming campaign.

The campaign will showcase all of A23’s offerings which include games of skill such as carom, fantasy sports, pool and rummy, among others, A23 said in a release. It further stated that through this campaign, A23 aims to share the message of playing responsibly and indulging in safe online gaming practices for users across all gaming platforms.

“I am delighted to represent a pioneering brand like A23 and also be a part of India’s first of its kind online gaming campaign that pro-actively initiates the messaging of responsible gaming. A23 has always aimed at providing a premium but inclusive platform for skill gaming enthusiasts. Just like any other form of entertainment, I would urge all online gamers to indulge at their leisure, but responsibly,” Khan said on his association with A23.

Head Digital Works founder and CEO Deepak Gullapalli said that the company truly believes that Khan, fondly called King Khan, represents what A23 stands for in terms of brand as well as players -- self-made champions who display a high degree of professionalism and skill in their game.

“As a global superstar, who has always connected well with all segments of the audience and society, we believe that Shah Rukh will help elevate our brand and win the hearts of millions of Indians who relate to using their skills to win. The Chalo Saath Khele campaign brings to lifge the narrative of various types of gamers on A23 through the magic of Shah Rukh Khan that promises to enthrall fans of King Khan and make A23 a household name in India,” Gullapalli added.