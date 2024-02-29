MWC 2024: Energizer unveils P28K smartphone with 28,000mAh battery that can ‘last a week’

Avenir Telecom, the licensee of the Energizer brand, stole the spotlight at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona by unveiling the Energizer Hard Case P28K smartphone, boasting an astonishing 28,000mAh battery. This mammoth battery, the largest ever seen in a smartphone, promises a week-long battery life under normal usage conditions on a single charge, setting a new benchmark in the industry.

Designed for durability, the Energizer Hard Case P28K features an IP68-rated dust and water-resistant build, ensuring it can withstand the rigours of everyday use. Its substantial 6.78-inch display provides an immersive viewing experience, complemented by a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 60-megapixel primary camera, a 20-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor, alongside a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

The device offers 4G LTE connectivity and comes with a generous three-year warranty from Avenir Telecom, headquartered in Paris. The Energizer Hard Case P28K is slated to hit the market in October, with an expected starting price of EUR 250 (approximately Rs. 22,000). Impressively, the smartphone is projected to deliver up to 122 hours of talk time and an astounding maximum standby time of 2252 hours (equivalent to 94 days) on a single charge.

Despite its groundbreaking features, the Energizer Hard Case P28K comes with obvious trade-off in terms of dimensions, with a thickness of 27.8mm and a weight of 570 grams, making it notably bulkier than its counterparts. Avenir Telecom had previously showcased the Energizer P18K Pop with an 18,000mAh battery at MWC 2019 and the Energizer Power Max P16K Pro with a 16,000mAh battery in 2018, although neither device made it to the consumer market.