MWC 2024: Nothing Phone 2a, Xiaomi SU7, Honor V2 series expected to be unveiled

Mobile World Congress (MWC) will be back this year and will be held from February 26 to February 29. Scheduled to be held at its usual venue in Barcelona, this annual event will bring the latest trends and innovations from across the world in the mobile technology landscape.

This time around, the themes of the event include "‎5G And Beyond", "Connect Everything", 'Game Changers" and '‎Humanising AI". This is likely to include 5G advancements, innovations in Internet of Things (IoT) and connectivity across diverse platforms.

Prabhu Ram, Head-Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CyberMedia Research (CMR) revealed that in addition to AI, MWC will also focus on sustainability.

“AI was sounding as hype last year. What we are seeing now is an increasing infusion of AI across hardware, software and across their entire stack. Consumer AI will be big this year so that definitely is one of the biggest highlights that I'm personally looking forward to. This year's MWC will be a return to form. Sustainability has been a big focus now for the last couple of years. This year, I see that trend increasingly being picked up on.”

Now, several companies are yet to make the official announcements at the mega event and it is expected that OnePlus, Nothing, Xiaomi, Honor, Tecno and so on are set to be present at the event.

OnePlus Watch 2

This second-gen smartwatch, OnePlus Watch 2, might come with a circular dial with a metal casing and plain rubber straps in black and white colour options. It will come with features like heart rate tracking, step count, more. You might get a 1.43-inch AMOLED display and Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chipset.

Xiaomi 14 series, SU7 electric sedan

As for Xiaomi, the company has confirmed about showcasing “the Human x Car x Home smart ecosystem” at its booth. The Chinese tech brand is likely to showcase its first-ever electric car called Xiaomi SU7 sedan, which is expected to compete against the likes of Tesla Model S. In terms of smartphones, we might see Xiaomi 14 smartphone series at the event.

Nothing Phone 2a

Nothing is expected to launch its third smartphone at the MWC 2024 event this year. Just like all the previous handsets, it is also expected to feature the same Glyph back design with LEDs. It might come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset, 12GB RAM and more

Honor V2 series, Magic 6 series

Honor has also announced that Honor V2 Series, a new foldable smartphone series and its flagship Magic 6 series for the upcoming MWC event. This is just the beginning, so we will get more rumours surfacing online as we move closer to the event.

While we have already seen major launches like Galaxy S24 series, OnePlus 12 series, does that lower the importance of MWC 2024? To this, analyst Ram said that the MWC is still bound to witness many foldable, rollable devices in addition to gaming and concept phones. He even emphasised that this year we will see more of mainstreaming of AI.

He stated: “One of the important themes is the mainstreaming of consumer AI. We will now see that AI is being infused across hardware and software. Going forward, the focus will be more on how to use AI for content creation, for imaging, for breaking the boundaries of languages and for making more people productive.”

