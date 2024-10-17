'My salary is close to ₹80 lakh CTC...': Is moving to Bengaluru worth it? This techie wants to know

An Indian techie, earning nearly ₹80 lakh annually, had users debating on Reddit for his query on whether he should move from Europe to Bengaluru for a lower-paying job.

In his post, the user shared that despite receiving a job offer with a ₹50 lakh CTC, he was considering relocating due to better purchasing power and a larger market in India.

The move, however, has left him questioning his decision.

“I have 5 years of experience working in northern Europe. My salary is close to ₹80 lakh CTC. I’ve received an offer in Bangalore for ₹50 lakh CTC. I’m considering it because the purchasing power is better in India, and the market is bigger. But my family is advising against it due to the quality of life there,” he wrote, asking fellow Redditors for advice. “Am I being a dumbo?” he added.

The post quickly gathered responses, with many users warning the techie about the downsides of moving back to India. “Horrible work-life balance, peak corruption, adulterated food, polluted air, water. Anything more?” one commenter wrote. Others pointed out the stability of jobs in Europe, particularly in the context of layoffs. “If you don't want job stability and need a toxic work culture, go ahead. Labor laws in the EU make layoffs difficult, but in India, companies are laying off left, right, and center.”

The conversation also touched on broader challenges in India’s quality of life. One user noted, “Life in India is fine until you have to deal with government officials, hospitals, or travel. If you have money and connections, you can manage, but otherwise, it’s tough.” Others highlighted practical concerns, such as the difficulty in taking extended leave in India versus Europe. “You’ll get a month-long leave to visit India from Europe, but if you move to Bangalore, it’s hard to even get 15 days off.”

Despite the overwhelming skepticism, there was a mix of opinions, with a few users acknowledging that the decision could depend on personal circumstances. One user humorously advised, “Stay in Europe. Thank me later. Reasons: health, pollution, mental stability, crime rate, politics, corruption, public transport, and manners.”

The post has sparked a wider discussion about the trade-offs between life in Europe and India, with most advising the techie to stay put, citing the benefits of job stability, work-life balance, and quality of life in Europe over Bengaluru.