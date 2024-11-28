NASA using AI tools to help monitor and prevent disasters; here's how it works

NASA’s innovative use of artificial intelligence (AI) and open science has proven instrumental in advancing disaster preparedness, response, and recovery. Through its Disasters Program, the agency has developed cutting-edge tools and datasets to help communities and emergency responders effectively manage natural calamities such as hurricanes. A notable application of these tools was during the devastating Hurricane Ida in 2021.

When Hurricane Ida struck Louisiana on August 21, 2021, it left a trail of destruction as one of the most powerful storms in U.S. history. While emergency teams worked tirelessly on the ground, NASA’s Disasters Program provided essential satellite-based data to aid relief efforts.

Using its Disasters Mapping Portal, NASA shared vital information such as soil moisture levels, precipitation data, vegetation changes, and power outages with relief organisations. These insights allowed teams to understand the hurricane’s impact and prioritise recovery strategies more effectively.

A key highlight of NASA’s contributions was its AI-based damage assessment tool. For instance, AI models were used to identify blue tarps on roofs post-hurricane, indicating damaged structures. Initially tested after Hurricane Maria in 2017, this method has since been refined, demonstrating its effectiveness in rapidly gauging damage severity and directing recovery resources.

NASA’s commitment to open science is evident in its partnership with IBM to develop open-source AI models. These tools aim to process NASA’s vast satellite data archives, making them accessible for a wide range of applications, including disaster prediction, agricultural management, and more.

As climate-related disasters increase in frequency and intensity, NASA’s AI-powered tools and open science initiatives are set to play an even more significant role in disaster management worldwide.