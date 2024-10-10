Nation mourns Ratan Tata’s passing; Inspiring documentary on Tata’s life streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

Ratan Tata, the iconic industrialist and former chairman of Tata Sons, passed away at the age of 86 in Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, where he had been receiving care since Monday. His passing has left a profound impact on the nation, with an outpouring of tributes on social media from admirers, business leaders, and celebrities alike, expressing their grief and respect for a man who shaped modern India. Amid the tributes, many are revisiting an inspiring documentary about Tata’s life that sheds light on his remarkable journey.

Titled Mega Icons, this two-season docu-series was produced by Prime Focus Technologies (PFT) in collaboration with National Geographic India, airing in 2018 and 2020. The series highlights the untold stories of some of the most influential figures of the 21st century. The second season, aired in 2020, featured a dedicated episode on Ratan Tata, exploring his personal struggles, vision, and his relentless drive to transform Tata Group into a global powerhouse.

Directed by Sharon Pinto and Shruti Takulia, and written by Raja Sen, the episode offers a detailed look at Tata’s life, showcasing how his unwavering values and commitment to India’s progress defined his legacy.

The documentary delves into Tata’s contributions as a social architect, revealing his lesser-known efforts toward national development. It not only covers his achievements but also his dedication to philanthropy and his unique approach to leadership. The episode includes commentary from close associates and features narration by Ross Huguet. Available in five languages—Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, and English—the series aims to inspire viewers to dream big, just as Tata did.

Mega Icons is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, where it remains accessible to those who wish to celebrate Tata’s legacy. The series was also recognised for its excellence, earning a nomination for the Asian Television Award and winning Best Documentary Series in 2019.

Alongside the documentary, heartfelt tributes have poured in from celebrities and public figures across India. Ajay Devgan, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh, and Simi Garewal were among those who took to social media to express their condolences, honouring the life of a man who left an indelible mark on Indian industry and society.