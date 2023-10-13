National Cinema Day: Movie tickets available at Rs 99; how to book online on BookmyShow, Paytm

National Cinema Day is being celebrated today on Friday, October 13. To honour national cinema, the Multiplex Association of India offers tickets as low as Rs 99. The same offer is now available for international movies, including Hollywood movies like The Exorcist: Believer, Paw Patrol and more. All national movies, including Bollywood movies like Jawan, Gadar 2, and Mission Raniganj are also available with the new offer of tickets at Rs 99.

Stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgan have also promoted the new Rs 99 offer via their official Twitter handle.

#NationalCinemaDay par aap sab ke liye ek bahut khaas tohfaa, only for the love of cinema! Iss 13th October, jaiye aur dekhiye Jawan at just Rs. 99!



Watch #Jawan in cinemas - in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 12, 2023

This cheer right here is why we do what we do... Thank you fans for the full houses & full hearts filled with love. Nothing matters beyond YOU.

HAPPY NATIONAL CINEMA DAY. — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 13, 2023



HAPPY NATIONAL CINEMA DAY. pic.twitter.com/R7h5v6xKZa — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 13, 2023

Movie tickets can be purchased both online and at the box office. Platforms such as BookMyShow, Paytm, and the official websites of the multiplexes offer online booking options. More information about ticket and food & beverage offers can also be found on the websites and social media channels of the multiplexes and movie theatres.

Here’s a guide on how to book movie tickets online:

You simply need to choose the movie you wish to see and pick Friday as your preferred day. Note most national movies including those from Bollywood were made available before international movies. This has caused a houseful situation. However, the bookings for international films started late which is why seats are still available. Depending on the region, popular Indian films like Jawan, Mission Raniganj, and Thank You for Coming are available at discounted prices. Please be aware that prices may fluctuate based on taxes and multiplex charges.

Last year’s National Cinema Day saw a record-breaking 6.5 million admissions in a single day. This year, over 4000 screens will join in the celebration. Famous cinemas such as PVR INOX, CINEPOLIS, MIRAJ, CITYPRIDE, ASIAN, MUKTA A2, MOVIE TIME, WAVE, M2K, DELITE, among others are participating in this event.

Last month, the Multiplex Association of India issued an open letter explaining the rationale behind the new offer. The letter reads: “This special occasion unites audiences of all ages for a day of film enjoyment, commemorating the remarkable box office success of numerous films this year. It’s a sincere ‘thank you’ to all the cinema-goers who contributed to this success and a warm welcome to those who have yet to return to their local cinema.”

