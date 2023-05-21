Nearly 2,00,000 employees let go worldwide in 2023 as job losses plague tech sector

The year 2023 has proven to be an exceptionally difficult period for tech employees worldwide, as an alarming number of individuals have faced job losses. With nearly 200,000 tech employees, ranging from established Big Tech firms to burgeoning startups, having been laid off to date, companies such as Meta, BT, Vodafone, and numerous others have announced their plans to implement further workforce reductions in the coming months.

According to data from layoffs tracking site Layoffs.fyi, approximately 695 tech companies have resorted to laying off around 198,000 employees thus far in the current year. To provide context, in 2022, over 1,000 tech companies laid off more than 161,000 employees. This indicates a significant increase in the number of tech professionals who have lost their jobs in 2023 compared to the previous year.

The distressing trend was evident in January alone when nearly 100,000 tech employees were affected globally, with major companies such as Amazon, Microsoft, Google, Salesforce, and others contributing to the high number of job losses. In total, an estimated 360,000 tech employees have now found themselves unemployed between 2022 and May of this year.

As Big Tech companies continue to downsize their workforce, they have cited various reasons for these layoffs, including over-hiring, uncertain global macroeconomic conditions, and the enduring impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Meta, formerly known as Facebook, is reportedly preparing to initiate another round of job cuts, scheduled to begin next week. Although the exact number of employees affected has yet to be confirmed, it is anticipated that approximately 6,000 individuals will be impacted by this round of layoffs.

In addition to Meta, other prominent companies have also implemented workforce reductions. Amazon India, for example, recently laid off around 400-500 employees from its Cloud division AWS, as well as from People Experience and Technology Solutions (PXT), which encompasses HR and support verticals.

Fintech unicorn Zepz has chosen to lay off 420 employees, constituting 26 per cent of its overall workforce. This decision reflects the challenges faced by companies in the financial technology sector.

Furthermore, BT Group, a telecommunications giant based in the UK, has announced its intention to eliminate a staggering 55,000 jobs by the end of the decade. This move indicates the magnitude of the restructuring efforts being undertaken by the company.

Meanwhile, global telecom carrier Vodafone has declared plans to reduce its workforce by 11,000 employees over the next three years. The company aims to streamline both its headquarters and local markets, seeking a more simplified operational structure.

Adding to the challenging environment, Microsoft has decided not to provide salary increases to its salaried employees, including senior leaders, this year.

