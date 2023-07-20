Netflix to clamp down on password sharing in India from July 20

Netflix has made an announcement stating that it will impose restrictions on account and password sharing for its users in India starting from July 20. This move comes as Netflix views sharing accounts and passwords as a potential loss of revenue. Similar measures were already implemented in the United States earlier this year, and subsequently expanded to over 100 countries in May.

So what will happen to those who share Netflix passwords?

Users in India who have been sharing their Netflix accounts across different households will receive emails explaining the necessary actions to be taken regarding account usage. The update emphasizes that a single Netflix account should only be used within one household. Users outside the primary member's household will be asked to transfer their profile to a new account and subscription.

Clarifying how the new system will work, Netflix stated, "A Netflix account is for use by one household. Everyone living in that household can use Netflix wherever they are — at home, on the go, on holiday — and take advantage of new features like Transfer Profile and Manage Access and Devices."

But what is a Netflix Houseold?

A Netflix Household is a group of people who live together in the same home and share one Netflix account. This means they can all watch Netflix using the same account on different devices in their house, like TVs, phones, or tablets.

If someone is not part of your household, they need to get their own Netflix account to watch shows and movies. You can control who uses your account by setting up a Netflix Household. This is done by connecting a TV device to the internet in the main place where you watch Netflix. All other devices that use your Netflix account on the same internet connection as that TV will automatically be considered part of your Netflix Household.

Until now, Netflix users in India enjoyed a relatively lenient approach that allowed them to use one account across multiple households. This practice proved beneficial for groups of friends or relatives, enabling them to share the subscription cost. With the introduction of these new restrictions, such users may find it more challenging to continue sharing accounts, potentially leading to simpler and individualized account usage in the future.

