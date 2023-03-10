Netflix finally allows viewers to customise subtitles straight from the TV

Netflix users on TV can finally customise the size and style of subtitles and closed captions to their liking. The latest update offers subscribers the ability to choose from three sizes - small, medium, and large - as well as four styles/colours, including the default white text option, drop shadow (white text with black background), light (black text with white background), and contrast (yellow text with black background).

The update is rolling out globally to TV users as of today. Previously, Netflix members could only access these subtitle and closed caption sizing and style options via the web on their computers and phones.

The customization options for subtitles and closed captions can significantly improve the viewing experience, especially for visually impaired, deaf, and hard-of-hearing viewers. The right size and style of subtitles can make a huge difference, allowing viewers to enjoy the content with ease.

Netflix already has a select number of titles with Subtitles for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing (SDH). Subtitles and closed captions are also helpful for viewers who may not understand the language.

Many streaming services, such as Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, Paramount+, Peacock, and Discovery+, allow users to change the size and style of subtitles.

This update comes almost a year after Netflix launched badges for audio and subtitle descriptions and expanded to more than 11,000 hours of descriptive audio in over 30 languages.

