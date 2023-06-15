scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
New Google Lens update will help you with shopping, homework and detecting skin conditions

Feedback

New Google Lens update will help you with shopping, homework and detecting skin conditions

Google Bard will soon support Google Lens to introduce images in the prompts.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Google Lens can help users with their homework Google Lens can help users with their homework

Google has introduced a few Artificial new updates for its Google Lens. With the latest update, Google Lens will allow users to scan and detect any skin condition that they might have. Another headlining feature that has been introduced in Google Search is that it will now allow you to see how a particular piece of clothing will look on real human models.  

Google Lens updates

You can now upload an image of your skin condition like moles or rashes through Google Lens and search for visual matches on the internet. Google claims that this feature will be helpful in situations when you're not sure how to describe something else on your body, like a bump on your lip, a line on your nails or hair loss on your head. Another update will now help you to simply point at a building and find out the name of the building, in case you don’t know the name.

Google Lens’ new ‘homework help’ filter will allow users to click a picture of a particular problem and help them solve it. Google says that it also enables users to tackle questions in multiple languages, and they can set their preferred language for search results.

Google Lens will also help you find any particular dish that you might want to have at your local restaurant. All you need to do is upload a picture of that dish on Google Lens, pull up and tap on “near me” and you will be presented with nearby restaurants that serve what you are looking for.

In terms of shopping, users just need to snap a picture of the desired piece of clothing and Google Lens will show similar-looking options from the online merchants. You can even swipe up and add words to your search to get more precise results.

Google Bard to integrate with Google Lens

As per the Google blog post, “In the coming weeks, you’ll be able to include images in your Bard prompts and Lens will work behind the scenes to help Bard make sense of what’s being shown.”

Google Search

For users in the US, Google has introduced a virtual try-on experience that displays how a piece of clothing will look on realm human models. These models will have different skin tones, ethnicities, hair types and body shapes ranging from XXS to 4XL, to give a clue how the clothing will look on a particular person.

Also Read: 

Amazon launches affordable Prime Lite plan in India: See price, benefits

Music publishers suing Twitter for allowing copyrighted songs, seeking damages exceeding $250 million

Realme 11 Pro+ 5G with 200 MP camera goes on first sale in India today on Flipkart: Price, offers, specs

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Jun 15, 2023, 1:51 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement