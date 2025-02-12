New iPhone SE still imminent and should be announced by next week: Report

Apple is reportedly gearing up for a series of product launches, including the much-anticipated iPhone SE, updates related to Apple Vision Pro, and the introduction of the M4 MacBook Air in the coming weeks.

Renowned Apple insider Mark Gurman shared insights on X (formerly Twitter), indicating that the new iPhone SE is set to be announced next week, coinciding with Apple’s scheduled product briefings. Additionally, a smaller announcement is expected tomorrow, while Apple’s Vision Pro team has been reaching out to the press regarding an upcoming announcement on Friday.

What to Expect from Apple’s Upcoming Announcements

• iPhone SE (2025 Model): Expected to be revealed next week, the new iPhone SE is anticipated to bring design and performance upgrades while maintaining its position as Apple’s most affordable iPhone.

• Apple Vision Pro Update: A Friday announcement is on the horizon, likely providing updates on Apple’s mixed-reality headset rollout, new software features, or expanded availability.

• M4 MacBook Air: Apple’s next-gen MacBook Air powered by the M4 chip is expected within weeks, marking a significant upgrade in efficiency, power, and AI-driven capabilities.

Apple has been aggressively expanding its hardware lineup, with the Vision Pro making its debut earlier this year. The iPhone SE launch is particularly noteworthy, as it offers a budget-friendly option while potentially incorporating design elements from recent flagship models. Meanwhile, the M4 MacBook Air is expected to further enhance Apple’s dominance in ultra-portable, high-performance computing.

