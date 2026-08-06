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Nikita Bier steps down as X's head of product; company faces another top-level exit

Nikita Bier steps down as X's head of product; company faces another top-level exit

Bier made the announcement via an X post saying it’s “time to pass the torch and demote myself to my natural state: a poster.”

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 6, 2026 12:13 PM IST
Nikita Bier steps down as X's head of product; company faces another top-level exitX's former head of product, Nikita Bier

Elon Musk’s social media platform, X, faces another executive-level exit as its head of product, Nikita Bier, announced his departure from the company. Bier made the announcement via an X post saying it’s “time to pass the torch and demote myself to my natural state: a poster.” However, he will “continue on as an advisor” to the company.

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"Running this app is a 24/7 job, and it's now time for me to take a breather," he wrote. He highlighted that X is seeing “unprecedented growth in new users & engagement.” Bier highlighted that X has significantly improved its performance on Apple's App Store, moving up by 70 places in the App Store rankings compared with the same period last year.

Must read: Elon Musk launches X Money; What it is and how it works?

Bier also reflected on the work done by X's product team during his tenure. According to him, the team redesigned almost every major part of the platform over the past 400 days, including the timeline feed, the Android app, the new user onboarding process, the notification system, chat and messaging experience, and more. “There's certainly much more work to be done, but our foundation is stronger than ever,” he added.

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Must read: ‘Scam Altman strikes again …’: Elon Musk mocks Sam Altman over Apple trade secret theft allegations
 
Bier joined X in July 2025 as the Head of Product at X, and during the initial months, he focused on major overhauls, but the platform faced heavy scrutiny. During this window, xAI's chatbot Grok generated highly controversial responses, causing widespread regulatory and public backlash.

In April, Bier led a major change to X's content monetisation policy to improve the quality of posts appearing in users' timelines. The new policy reduced payments to accounts that mostly repost content, rewarded original creators with higher payouts, and added tools to verify original authors

Bier also revealed the leadership team that will carry the torch forward: Benji Taylor will be taking the lead on design. Singhai will be overseeing core product engineering, and Dinkin Flicka will be leading mobile engineering.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Aug 6, 2026 12:13 PM IST
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