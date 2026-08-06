Nikita Bier steps down as X's head of product; company faces another top-level exit

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Ladies and gentlemen, it's time to pass the torch and demote myself to my natural state: a poster. I'll be stepping back from leading product for 𝕏 and will continue on as an advisor.



Serving the X community has been the privilege of a lifetime. X is, and will remain, the most… pic.twitter.com/hHpnY30L6c — Nikita Bier (@nikitabier) August 5, 2026

Bier also reflected on the work done by X's product team during his tenure. According to him, the team redesigned almost every major part of the platform over the past 400 days, including the timeline feed, the Android app, the new user onboarding process, the notification system, chat and messaging experience, and more. “There's certainly much more work to be done, but our foundation is stronger than ever,” he added.

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Bier joined X in July 2025 as the Head of Product at X, and during the initial months, he focused on major overhauls, but the platform faced heavy scrutiny. During this window, xAI's chatbot Grok generated highly controversial responses, causing widespread regulatory and public backlash.

In April, Bier led a major change to X's content monetisation policy to improve the quality of posts appearing in users' timelines. The new policy reduced payments to accounts that mostly repost content, rewarded original creators with higher payouts, and added tools to verify original authors

Bier also revealed the leadership team that will carry the torch forward: Benji Taylor will be taking the lead on design. Singhai will be overseeing core product engineering, and Dinkin Flicka will be leading mobile engineering.