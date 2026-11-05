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Employees who need a higher AI usage limit could request a higher spending limit. However, these exemptions would require approval from senior executives. But how is Apple calculating the AI budget? Well, AI budgets are calculated based on AI tokens. Tokens are small units of text required for an AI model to process and respond. The use of AI tools such as ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini incurs token-based costs, which can rise with increased usage and more computationally demanding requests.

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However, Apple is not the only tech company reducing AI budgets for its employees. It has become an industry-wide trend, with companies like Accenture, Microsoft, Meta, Goldman ⁠Sachs, and others having significantly reduced AI adoption as part of cost-cutting.

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The trend highlights the growing concern between AI enthusiasm and real-world ROI. While tech companies are promoting AI as a transformative force, they are also increasingly scrutinizing compute costs, forcing engineering managers to justify every API token consumed. However, it does not mark the end of corporate AI deployment, but suggests a transition into more disciplined AI usage.