Nokia 7.1 Plus leaked press renders show notched display, Carl Zeiss dual camera

While it has been known for some time that HMD Global has been working on the next offering under its X-series of smartphones, reports about the device have only started trickling in. Fresh press renders of Nokia 7.1 Plus, or the X7 have surfaced online. They show the front of Nokia 7.1 Plus with a notched display and a chin, similar to what has been seen with the Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus, which are sold as X6 and X5 in China. The notch houses the front camera and the earpiece.

The purported images of Nokia 7.1 Plus published by mysmartprice.com show the back with a vertically-placed dual camera setup featuring Carl Zeiss lenses and a LED flash underneath, Nokia branding in middle and Android One badge at the bottom end of the device. The Carl Zeiss optics and Android One affiliation have been seen in Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus launched earlier.

The right edge has the power button and the volume rocker. With a notch, the Nokia 7.1 Plus will have a screen with an aspect ratio of 19:9 and a FullHD+ resolution, according to the report. This design language has been seen before in Nokia's earlier X-series smartphones.

These press renders, however, turn the earlier leaks on their heads, which showed the Nokia 7.1 Plus without a notch. The images posted on Chinese social media platform Weibo earlier this week showed Nokia 7.1 Plus' front panel without a notch. Leaks earlier this month also showed the next Nokia X-series phone without a notch. So it would be wise to take the leaks so far with a pinch of salt.

Reports also suggest that the Nokia 7.1 Plus could come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, and 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. This will be a considerable upgrade over the Snapdragon 660 and 4GB RAM seen on the Nokia 7 Plus.

Considering the Android One affiliation, the Nokia 7.1 Plus could come with Android 9.0 Pie out of the box. Rumours suggest that the device could sport a bigger battery than the one on Nokia 6.1 Plus, as well as 18W fast charging. The Nokia 7.1 Plus is expected to be launched by the end of 2018, and is most likely to be placed in the premium mid-range segment.

