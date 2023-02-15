Nokia X30 5G to go on sale in India from February 20, see pricing and specs

HMD Global has launched the Nokia X30 5G in India. It is the company's latest smartphone in the X series.

The Nokia X30 5G sports a 6.43” 90Hz AMOLED FHD+ display, Snapdragon 695 processor, 8GB RAM, 256 GB storage, 50MP main/13MP ultra-wide cameras on the back and a 16MP camera on the front. Powering it is a 4,200mAh battery with 33W fast wired charging.

The phone also comes with a promise of 3 major OS updates and 3 years of security patches. So you can be assured of timely updates on the Nokia X30 5G.

Just like many other manufacturers these days, the Nokia X30 5G's body is made out of 100% recycled aluminium and 65% recycled plastics. The retail box for the phone is made out of 94% recycled paper.

The Nokia X30 5G arrives in two colours - Ice White and Cloudy Blue. The phone is priced at Rs. 48,999 for the 8GB/256GB variant.

Pre-booking for the phone is now open on Nokia.com, Amazon and leading retail outlets. The device will also be launched across selected retail counters and several online portals from February 20.

