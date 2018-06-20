Nokia X6 spotted on Nokia Global site, global launch imminent

The Nokia X6, the much-awaited Nokia smartphone has been spotted in official sites. The phone has been seen on Nokia's official sites in countries other than China. The Nokia X6 has appeared on the Italian version of the Nokia site which is a clear indication that the much-anticipated handset is going reach other markets as well.

HMD Global had unveiled the Nokia X6 last month. The phone got a great reaction from the Android community and took the internet by storm. However, many felt dejected with the fact that the device would be available only in China.

Listings on Bluetooth certification websites say there are two global versions of the Nokia X6 being prepared for the global launch. The two versions have model numbers TA-1083 and TA-1116. It must also be noted that the TA-116 model was seen online on two international websites of the company - Russia and Taiwan. This means that these two markets are certain to get the Nokia X6, even earlier than rest of the world.

The phone has so far been very popular in China, the only market where it is available now. A recent update also says the phone will feature the ability to hide the notch, which will be welcomed by those who oppose this latest design trend among smartphones. This feature will also add to the global appeal of the device.

A while back, Nokia CPO Juho Sarvikas held a Twitter poll where he asked people if the device should be brought to markets other than China. The poll results clearly showed the people's want for the phone to reach global markets and the CPO promised the device would hit global markets in the upcoming months or weeks. Now it has been confirmed that the device would indeed reach global markets soon.

Latest updates also confirm that details, features and specifications of the Nokia 5.1 Plus have also been leaked on TENAA certification site. There is a possibility that the Nokia X6 and the Nokia 5.1 Plus could be launched together.

The Nokia X6 features a 5.8-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) display and the phone is powered by a 1.8GHz Octa-Core processor. It comes in three storage options - 3GB, 4GB and 6GB RAM with 32GB and 64GB internal storage options.