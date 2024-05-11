‘Not GPT-5 or search engine’: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman shoots down reports of new GPT and search product ahead of Google I/O

Speculation surrounding OpenAI's alleged launch of a search product has been refuted by CEO Sam Altman, who dismissed claims made in a Reuters report. The purported release was slated for the day preceding Google's prominent conference, Google I/O.

Altman took to social media platform X to clarify the situation, asserting that while an announcement from OpenAI is indeed scheduled for Monday morning, it does not pertain to a new search engine, nor is it the unveiling of GPT-5. He tantalizingly described the forthcoming revelation as something that "feels like magic."

Official details shared by OpenAI shed light on the nature of the impending launch, confirming updates related to ChatGPT and the introduction of its latest model, GPT-4. However, specifics regarding the nature of these updates remain undisclosed.

not gpt-5, not a search engine, but we’ve been hard at work on some new stuff we think people will love! feels like magic to me.



monday 10am PT. https://t.co/nqftf6lRL1 — Sam Altman (@sama) May 10, 2024

The contradiction between the initial report and Altman's rebuttal has sparked intrigue and anticipation within the tech community, as enthusiasts eagerly await further revelations from OpenAI's highly anticipated announcement on Monday.