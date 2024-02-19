Nothing CEO wants Elon Musk's name to be 'Elon Bhai' for THIS reason

Carl Pei, CEO of Nothing, has altered his username on X platform formerly known as Twitter to 'Carl Bhai'.

This happened following an amusing interaction with an Indian man named Raman. Raman had questioned Nothing India's decision to hire Ranveer Singh as their brand ambassador on their social media account, asking why a brand ambassador was necessary.

Pei responded to this by stating that they wanted to sell more phones. Following the username change, Pei also jokingly requested Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, to change his username to 'Elon Bhai'.

"@elonmusk did you really think you could build a Tesla factory in India without changing your username to Elon Bhai?," he wrote.

The Nothing Phone (2a) is set to make its debut in India and other global markets on March 5. Reports suggest that actor Ranveer Singh has been roped in for the company's advertisement campaign.

The company has also altered the names of its accounts on X, changing 'Nothing India' to 'Nothing India Bhai' and 'CMF by Nothing' to 'CMF Bhai Nothing'.

In December last year, Bloomberg reported, citing sources, that India is nearing an agreement with Tesla that would enable the electric car company to ship its vehicles to the country from 2024, and establish a factory within two years.

However, in a parliament session on December 13, the Centre clarified that it is not contemplating reducing taxes on imported electric vehicles. This development is noteworthy as Tesla had paused its plans to sell its cars in India in 2022, partly due to its inability to secure lower import taxes.

