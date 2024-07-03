Nothing CMF Phone 1 camera specs revealed, CMF Buds Pro 2 and Watch Pro 2 details surface

Nothing continues its slow-drip marketing campaign for its upcoming CMF line of devices, this time teasing details about the CMF Phone 1's camera capabilities alongside new information about the CMF Buds Pro 2 and Watch Pro 2.

CMF Phone 1

According to Nothing, the CMF Phone 1 will boast a 50MP rear camera with a Sony sensor and an f/1.8 lens. The company claims the camera is "designed to capture naturally beautiful images," with advanced algorithms, including Ultra XDR, enhancing photos for brightness and detail regardless of lighting conditions. Notably absent from the announcement is any mention of optical image stabilisation (OIS), suggesting the CMF Phone 1 may rely solely on electronic stabilization.

In addition to the camera reveal, Nothing provided a glimpse into the CMF Phone 1's assembly process, showcasing components like the in-display fingerprint sensor, speaker, and lower frame. A full reveal of the finalised design is expected in the coming days.

CMF Buds Pro 2

Nothing also confirmed details about its next-generation earbuds, the CMF Buds Pro 2. Boasting 50dB Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), a 5dB improvement over the original Buds Pro, the new earbuds aim to deliver an even more immersive listening experience. The CMF Buds Pro 2 will be available in black/grey and blue colour options and feature dual drivers for richer sound. Interestingly, the earbuds will also offer ChatGPT integration when paired with Nothing or CMF phones.

CMF Watch Pro 2

Breaking away from its predecessor's square design, the CMF Watch Pro 2 will sport a round dial with an aluminium casing and a digital crown. The smartwatch will offer over 100 watch faces to choose from, providing ample customisation options.

Mark Your Calendars

Nothing's CMF Phone 1, CMF Buds Pro 2, and CMF Watch Pro 2 are officially launching next Monday, July 8.