Nothing Ear, Nothing Ear (a) earbuds confirmed to launch in India with transparent design; check details

Nothing, the consumer tech company, has announced that it will launch two new pair of earbuds, Nothing Ear and Nothing Ear (a), on April 18 in India. Ideally, these TWS earbuds should be named as Nothing Ear (3), going by their previous generations, however, with the new alphabetic nomenclature, it looks like the company is doing away with the numeric nomenclature.

Nothing Ear (1) and Nothing Ear (2) with active noise cancelation, wireless charging, and water-resistance and more had launched at a starting price of Rs 7,999 and Rs 9,999 in India.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Nothing named the launch event as “Playdate”. No details about the design or features have been revealed online yet. However, it is expected that Ear (a) is likely to get more traction due to its affordable price. Going by the design language of previous ear buds and ear sticks, Nothing is likely to stick to its transparent design philosophy with the upcoming earbuds as well.

Just like the previous generations, they might also come with active noise cancellation, touch controls, better audio quality and upgraded drivers.

Notably, Nothing recently launched its CMF Buds in India at Rs 2,499. The highlights of the earbuds include four HD microphones, Clear Voice Technology, a custom 12.4mm bio-fibre driver and Ultra Bass Technology 2.0, these earbuds deliver an immersive audio experience. It offers up to 8 hours of playback on a single charge, extendable to 35.5 hours with the charging case. Moreover, a quick 10-minute charge provides 6.5 hours of listening time.

Nothing Phone 3

Nothing Phone 3 is also expected to launch globally soon. As per a report by 91 Mobiles, this upcoming handset is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. It is likely to come with a 4,700 mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging, a 6.7-inch full-HD+ LTPO OLED display, a 50MP dual rear camera system and a 32MP front facing camera.

In terms of pricing, the handset is likely to be priced between Rs 40,000- Rs 45,000 in India. Notably, Nothing Phone 2 was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 44,999.

