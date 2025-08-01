Nothing Independence Day sale brings discounts on Phone 3a Pro, charging accessories, more

UK smartphone brand Nothing has announced the launch of its Independence Day Sale in India, featuring promotional pricing across a wide range of its smartphones and consumer tech products. The sale is already live, starting 31 July, at 12:00 noon and will run until 10 August 2025.

The sale includes discounts on several popular products, such as the CMF Phone 2 Pro, Nothing Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro, along with audio accessories and charging equipment under the CMF by Nothing sub-brand.

Advertisement

Key smartphone offers include:

CMF Phone 2 Pro: ₹16,999

Nothing Phone (3a): ₹22,999

Nothing Phone (3a) Pro: ₹26,999

Audio and IoT devices such as the CMF Buds Pro, CMF Watch Pro 2, and Nothing Ear (a) are also part of the promotion. Accessories like GaN chargers, USB-C cables, and other power products have also been discounted.

The CMF Phone 2 Pro features a 50MP dual camera setup with a telephoto lens, MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro processor, and a 6.77-inch display with 3000 nits peak brightness. The Nothing Phone (3a) Pro adds a periscope lens with 60x zoom and a 50MP front camera capable of 4K recording.

Nothing is also offering discounts on several popular audio products and accessories:

CMF by Nothing Buds Pro at ₹2,799

Nothing Ear (a) at ₹5,999

Nothing Ear at ₹8,999

Charging equipment and accessories on offer include:

Advertisement

CMF by Nothing 65W GaN 3A Charger at ₹2,699

CMF by Nothing 140W Power GaN at ₹4,999

CMF by Nothing 33W Type-C Fast Charger at ₹999

Nothing USB Type-C Cable (1.8M) at ₹799

The offers are available through Flipkart, Flipkart Minutes, Myntra, Vijay Sales, Croma, and other major offline retail outlets. Customers using ICICI Bank, SBI Card, and IDFC FIRST Bank can avail instant discounts of ₹2,000. Additional exchange bonuses of up to ₹1,000 and activation scheme savings are also available on select devices, although exact benefits may vary by platform and product availability.