Nothing launches Phone (2a) with dual 50MP camera in India; see pricing, offers and more details

Former OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei's latest venture, Nothing, has unveiled its third smartphone, the Nothing Phone 2a, in India. This eagerly awaited device, which marks the brand's entry into the Indian market, was officially launched on Tuesday, March 5th.

At the heart of the Nothing Phone 2a lies the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC, delivering solid performance. It boasts an AMOLED display featuring a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, ensuring smooth visuals. Notably, the smartphone showcases a dual 50-megapixel camera setup at the rear, promising good photography capabilities, alongside an IP54-rating.

In terms of pricing, the base model of the Nothing Phone 2a, equipped with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, is priced at Rs. 23,999. For those seeking more storage, variants with 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB configurations are available at Rs. 25,999 and Rs. 27,999, respectively. The device will be offered in White and Black colour options, with sales set to commence via Flipkart starting March 12.

To sweeten the deal, Flipkart is offering a special launch offer, allowing customers to purchase the Nothing Phone 2a at a discounted price of just Rs. 19,999 for one day only on March 12. Additionally, buyers can benefit from a Rs. 2,000 cashback when using HDFC bank cards, along with an extra Rs. 2,000 discount on exchanges. Furthermore, flexible no-cost EMI options for up to nine months are available.

Delving into its specifications, the Nothing Phone 2a runs on the latest Android 14-based Nothing OS 2.5, promising three years of Android updates and four years of security patches. Its expansive 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5, offers stunning visuals with HDR10+ support and a peak brightness of 1,300 nits.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the dual 50-megapixel camera setup Meanwhile, the 16-megapixel selfie camera ensures crisp and clear self-portraits. Connectivity options abound, including 5G support, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and NFC, catering to the needs of modern users.

The Nothing Phone 2a also comes with a 5,000mAh battery, supporting 45W fast charging for extended usage. Moreover, the device introduces the Glyph Interface, allowing users to customise lighting effects and enjoy an enhanced user experience.