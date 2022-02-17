Nothing might be working on a smartphone; Carl Pei drops hints on Twitter

Nothing, the company started by Carl Pei, has only launched a pair of earbuds so far in August 2021. In December they launched the same buds in a different colour. Besides this, there hasn’t been any talk about what Nothing’s next product might be. Going by the cryptic hints Pei has been dropping on Twitter, it seems like an Android smartphone might be what comes next from the company.

Pei’s tweets received responses from the official Android and Snapdragon leading us to believe that a product is on the cards. In October last year, Pei had announced Nothing’s partnership with Qualcomm and had mentioned that the company would be using the Snapdragon platform for future devices.

Things might have progressed on that front and, as Pei’s tweets suggest, a Nothing smartphone might become reality soon.

Pei’s first tweet in this matter was one declaring that he was back on Android. He followed this up with another tweet praising Android 12 and tagged Android Senior Vice President at Google, Hiroshi Lockheimer, in it.

Android 12 is nice! @lockheimer — Carl Pei (@getpeid) February 15, 2022

Pei then shared a response from one of his followers showing off a concept sketch for a Nothing smartphone.

There's so much talent in our community 💙 https://t.co/VNa1lZVcIp — Carl Pei (@getpeid) February 15, 2022

The official accounts of both Android and Snapdragon on Twitter chimed in to respond to Pei’s tweets. The tweet from the Android account mentioned that they have “a lot to catch up on”, and the Snapdragon account shared an image that depicts a partnership between Nothing, Android, and Qualcomm.

All of this pretty much points to the fact that Nothing might be working on an Android smartphone that is going to be powered by a Snapdragon chip. Besides this, Nothing has also bought smartphone maker Essential which could help them in this journey.

No other details about the smartphone have been confirmed yet. 91Mobiles had reported last year that Nothing’s smartphone might be launched in early 2022. Another report also mentioned that Nothing might also have a power bank in the works that could be launched before the smartphone and be called the Nothing Power (1).

