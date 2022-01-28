Nothing appoints Adam Bates as new Design Director to help its planned products for 2022

In November last year, we shared London-based technology company Nothing's plans to come up with new products in its lineup soon. Taking a step towards the direction, the company has now announced the appointment of Adam Bates as its new Design Director. Bates' design expertise will help Nothing shape up more tech products aligned to the bare, unique design language that the company takes pride in.

Prior to joining Nothing, Bates spent over 14 years at Dyson as a design lead. Bates and his team have their name on some of the most iconic designs of Dyson, including the Dyson Supersonic and Airwrap. Bates also designed Dyson's cordless vacuums and air purifiers.

To kickstart his stint at Nothing, Bates will now be building a design team within the company and will launch Nothing's first design hub in London. "My mission at this early stage is to build a team and develop a design culture," Bates stated. This will in turn create the groundwork on which iconic consumer technology products will be designed and built.

Nothing Design Director Adam Bates

So when will we start seeing Bates' work at Nothing? The company says that as many as four IoT products are already in development. Last year, Manu Sharma, Vice President and General Manager, Nothing India, confirmed to India Today Tech that after Nothing ear (1), the firm is planning to launch over five new products in the time to come. So we may as well see one more name added to the list of four products that it now mentions, soon.

There are not many details about what these future Nothing products are. Neither is there a timeline for their launch. However, as always, the rumour mill has been a tad bit faster than the firm to suggest that a power bank, a smartphone, and some lifestyle products might be in Nothing's pipeline.' It is expected that these products will be unveiled later in 2022.

As and when they come, the products will follow Nothing's first device - Nothing ear (1) TWS earbuds. Launched late last year, Nothing has already managed to sell over 4 lakh units of the same to date. Considering that it was its first product, this is not a bad sale and hype around a tech firm. Going forward, Nothing plans to expand its portfolio across the IoT ecosystem and beyond. When or how this takes place, remains to be seen.