Nothing OS 3.0 Beta with Android 15 launched for Nothing Phone (2a), full release expected in December

Nothing has released the first public beta of its much-anticipated Nothing OS 3.0, based on Android 15, for the Nothing Phone (2a). While the finalised version is expected in December, Phone (2a) users can experience the updated software early. It’s a surprising choice, as the Phone (2a) is neither Nothing’s latest nor most advanced device, yet it’s the first to receive this new beta.

The company has outlined a staggered release for the beta. Next month, the beta will be available for the Nothing Phone (2), while users of the Phone (1), Phone (2a) Plus, and the recently launched CMF Phone 1 can expect it in December. According to Nothing, the finished Nothing OS 3.0 will follow the same rollout pattern, first arriving for the Phone (2a), then the Phone (2), and finally the remaining devices. Nothing has described the update as “the software we’ve always wanted to make,” featuring a range of enhancements aimed at improving user experience.

The beta introduces a host of new features and visual upgrades. The lock screen now includes expanded customisation options, new clock faces, and more room for widgets. Users can also explore an AI-powered Smart Drawer that automatically categorises apps, along with a redesigned Quick Settings panel and a refined widget library. Camera improvements include faster launch speeds, reduced HDR processing time, optimized portrait effects, and enhanced low-light performance.

Other highlights include a flexible multitasking pop-up view that can be easily resized and repositioned, with a new feature allowing users to enter pop-up view by swiping down on notifications. Storage management is improved with an auto-archive feature, freeing up space without deleting apps or data. There are also new animations, such as predictive back animations and an updated fingerprint unlock animation, as well as a revamped setup wizard for a smoother onboarding process.

If you’re a Phone (2a) user interested in trying out the Nothing OS 3.0 beta, the process is straightforward. Users can visit the official Nothing website, download an APK, and follow the instructions to access the beta through the Settings menu.