Nothing Phone (2) launch confirmed; company shares first teaser

Phone (2) smartphone launch has been confirmed by Nothing. The Carl Pei-led company is ready to launch its premium offering in the global market. Nothing is also expected to bring the device to the Indian market.

In a cryptic tweet, accompanied by a teaser, Nothing has shared the launch timeline of the Phone (2). The company will introduce Nothing Phone (2) during 'Summer 2023'. Considering that we have already entered the season, Nothing may launch the device within a few months.

Another detail revealed in the tweet is the word 'Premium'. Considering the emphasis on this single word, Nothing may finally be entering the flagship segment with its second smartphone.

Nothing recently launched the Nothing Ear (2) which was the company's first 2nd generation product. If Nothing opts to go the same route for the second iteration of its smartphone line-up, we can expect a steep price hike, when compared to Nothing Phone (1).

Nothing Ear (2) has been launched at a price of Rs 9,999. On the other hand, the Ear (1) was launched at a price of Rs 4,999, which was later increased.

Not many details have been revealed about the internals of the Nothing Phone (2) but going by the teaser, we can definitely make out that the company will continue to offer a quirky design with lights (this time even a red colour light). The geometric patterns fall in line with the design of first-generation Nothing Phone. Nothing is expected to reveal more details about the device as we get closer to the launch.

