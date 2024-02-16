Nothing Phone 2(a): From launch date to expected price and features, here's what you need to know

The Nothing Phone 2(a) is set to launch on March 5. The phone will be a successor to the Phone (1). The London-based technology firm, Nothing, has generated significant buzz with the upcoming mid-range offering.

Expected features

The Nothing Phone 2(a) is expected to feature a 6.7-inch OLED panel, dual cameras, MediaTek’s Dimensity 7200 SoC, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage. It will run on Nothing OS 2.5 based on Android 14. The phone will have a transparent back design, in line with other Nothing devices. However, the level of detailing may vary.

The Nothing Phone 2(a) is expected to feature a dual-camera setup placed horizontally on the back. The camera configuration includes a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies. The device is expected to sport a sizeable 6.7-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, the Nothing Phone 2(a) is rumoured to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chip. The battery capacity could range from 4,500mAh to 4,800mAh.

On the software front, the Phone 2(a) is likely to run on Nothing OS 2.5, based on Android 14. The phone is expected to receive updates for up to three years following the device’s launch.

Expected price

The device is expected to launch in two variants. In India, the base model may come equipped with 8GB of memory and 128GB of storage. In terms of pricing, a recent leak suggested the pricing in Europe will be 349 euros which roughly translates to Rs 31,000. In the report is to be believed, in India, the pricing could be around Rs 30,000.

