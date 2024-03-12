Nothing Phone 2a goes on first sale in India on Flipkart: Check price, sale offers, specs

Nothing Phone 2a is set to go on first sale in India today on Flipkart. The highlights of the smartphone includes MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC, an AMOLED display featuring a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, a dual 50MP camera setup at the rear, alongside an IP54 rating.

Nothing Phone 2a India price, sale

In terms of pricing, the base model of the Nothing Phone 2a, 8GB of RAM + 128GB of storage, is priced at Rs 23,999 and the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB configurations are available at Rs 25,999 and Rs 27,999, respectively. The device will be offered in White and Black colour options.

The sale will begin today i.e. March 12 at 12 pm on Flipkart.

Nothing Phone 2a sale offers

Buyers will get a Rs 2,000 instant discount on HDFC bank cards, along with an extra Rs 2,000 discount on exchanges. Customers can get the base variant at Rs 19,999 today.

Customers who buy Phone (2a) from Flipkart can get CMF Buds for Rs 1,999, against the usual price of Rs 2,499 and multiport 65W CMF GaN Charger for Rs 1,999 against the usual price of Rs 2,999. CMF GaN charger is compatible with Phone (2a). Offer valid for 30 days from the day of purchase.

Nothing Phone 2a specifications

Nothing Phone 2a runs on the latest Android 14-based Nothing OS 2.5, promising three years of Android updates and four years of security patches. Its expansive 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5, offers stunning visuals with HDR10+ support and a peak brightness of 1,300 nits.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the dual 50-megapixel camera setup Meanwhile, the 16-megapixel selfie camera ensures crisp and clear self-portraits. Connectivity options abound, including 5G support, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and NFC, catering to the needs of modern users.

The Nothing Phone 2a also comes with a 5,000mAh battery, supporting 45W fast charging for extended usage. Moreover, the device introduces the Glyph Interface, allowing users to customise lighting effects and enjoy an enhanced user experience.

