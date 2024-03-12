iQOO Z9 5G India launch: How to watch the livestream; expected specs, India price

iQOO Z9 5G is set to launch in India today. The company has confirmed that the smartphone will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset, a 5,000 mAh battery, 8GB RAM along with 8GB virtual RAM and a 50MP dual rear camera setup that supports 8K video recording. It will be available in a Brushed Green colour variant. iQOO Z9 will go on sale in India on Amazon.

iQOO Z9 5G launch: How to watch it live

iQOO Z9 5G will launch in India at 12 pm today. To watch the livestream, you can visit the company’s YouTube channel or social media handles. You can also tap on the link below to catch the live updates.

iQOO Z9 5G expected specifications

iQOO Z9 5G will come with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display that will offer a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1800 nits. As mentioned earlier, it will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset and offer up to 8GB RAM that can be expanded up to 16GB RAM virtually. It is likely to run Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14.

In terms of camera, the smartphone will feature a dual rear camera setup that might include a 50MP primary sensor. As for the battery, iQOO Z9 will come with a 5,000 mAh battery that is expected to come with support for 44W fast charging. The phone will go on sale in India on Amazon.

iQOO Z9 5G expected India price

As per a leak by tipster Mukul Sharma, the iQOO Z9 5G is likely to be available in two storage variants. The 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant is expected to be priced at Rs 17,999 and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is likely to be priced at Rs 19,999 in India.

iQOO Z9 5G is expected to go on sale in India on March 14 on Amazon.

