Nothing Phone (2a) now getting the latest Nothing OS 2.5.5a update with ChatGPT

Nothing has finished adding ChatGPT to all its devices. First, they launched the Nothing Phone (2) last month, then the Nothing Phone (1) less than a day ago, and now they're introducing the more affordable Nothing Phone (2a). This new phone comes with Nothing OS 2.5.5a, which includes ChatGPT.

ChatGPT lets you start voice conversations with a chatbot using a gesture in the Nothing X app. This feature works with the Nothing Ear and Nothing Ear (a) earbuds. You also get ChatGPT widgets for your home screen and a button to paste the content into a chat with ChatGPT.

But that's not all! This update also improves the camera, making colours more consistent and portraits brighter in HDR scenes. It also makes apps open faster and fixes some noise issues in portrait mode.

Other improvements include better battery level displays, an improved power-saving mode, smarter auto-brightness adjustments, smoother Quick Settings swiping, and fixes for unlocking and Android Auto issues.

The update is rolling out gradually, so if you haven't got it yet, don't worry. It should arrive soon.