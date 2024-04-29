India-exclusive Nothing Phone 2(a) 5G Blue colour variant launched on Flipkart: Check price, availability, offers

Nothing has launched a new blue colour variant of Nothing Phone 2(a) in India. The smartphone, now available for purchase on Flipkart is “designed for India”, meaning, this colour variant is India-exclusive. This handset comes with MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro 5G chipset, Nothing OS 2.5 that comes with support for ChatGPT, a 50-megpixel dual rear camera setup and support for 45W fast charging.

Nothing Phone 2(a) Blue India price, sale offers

Nothing Phone 2 (a)’s new Blue colour variant comes in one single storage option: 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage. On Flipkart, it will go on sale on May 2 at 12 pm. It is currently listed at Rs 25,999, however, the company stated that it will be available at Rs 19,999 during its first sale.

This handset is also available in White and Black colour variants.

Nothing Phone 2(a) specifications

Delving into its specifications, the Nothing Phone 2a runs on the latest Android 14-based Nothing OS 2.5, promising three years of Android updates and four years of security patches. Its 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It offers HDR10+ support and a peak brightness of 1,300 nits.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the dual 50-megapixel camera setup. Meanwhile, the 16-megapixel selfie camera ensures crisp and clear self-portraits. Connectivity options include 5G support, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and NFC.

The Nothing Phone 2(a) also comes with a 5,000mAh battery, supporting 45W fast charging for extended usage. Moreover, the device introduces the Glyph Interface, allowing users to customise lighting effects.

The company’s latest NothingOS 2.5.5 update has rolled out support for ChatGPT. The integration of ChatGPT allows users to access the ChatGPT widget directly from the home screen for quick and convenient interactions. Additionally, users can swiftly copy and paste screenshots and clipboard text into new conversations within the ChatGPT app. However, users are required to download the ChatGPT app separately prior to utilising these features.

