Nothing Phone (3) debuts with fresh design and updated specs; see India pricing and offers

Nothing has officially unveiled its latest smartphone, the Nothing Phone (3), at a high-energy global launch event. Building on the design language of its predecessors, the Phone (3) arrives with substantial upgrades across performance, display, software, and durability, while staying true to the brand’s distinctive transparent aesthetic.

The Phone (3) features a 6.67-inch flexible AMOLED display with a 1260 x 2800 resolution, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and peak brightness of 4500 nits, making it the brightest Nothing phone yet. With HDR10+ support and a 10-bit colour depth, the panel ensures vivid contrast and cinematic visuals.

At 218g and measuring 8.99mm thick, the phone is also 18% slimmer than the Phone (2), thanks to a newly designed 1.87mm symmetrical bezel. Both front and back are protected with Corning Gorilla Glass (7i on front, Victus on back) and the device is rated IP68 for dust and water resistance.

Under the hood, the Phone (3) is driven by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, built on a 4nm process, with an 8-core Kryo CPU (up to 3.21GHz) and Adreno 825 GPU. The performance claims include a 36% CPU uplift, 88% graphics boost, and 125% faster AI processing compared to its predecessor. The phone also supports up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB UFS 4.0 storage.

Connectivity is top-notch, with dual 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, eSIM, NFC, and support for all major global bands, including NavIC.

Phone (3) brings a major camera overhaul, offering an all-50MP quad-camera setup. This includes:

• 50MP f/1.68 main camera with OIS/EIS and 1/1.3” sensor

• 50MP f/2.68 periscope lens with 6x in-sensor zoom, up to 60x AI Super Res Zoom

• 50MP ultra-wide (114° FOV) with action camera-style video

• 50MP front camera with 4K video support

The camera system supports 4K Ultra XDR video at 60fps, enabled by TrueLens Engine 4, which brings real-time HDR, motion tracking, macro and portrait optimisers, and low-light performance enhancements.

The Glyph Matrix on the back has been upgraded to include 489 LEDs and a new Glyph Button, supporting app shortcuts, visual alerts, and playful “Glyph Toys” like Rock-Paper-Scissors, Magic 8 Ball and more. Developers will also be able to build custom integrations using the Glyph SDK, now live on the Nothing Community.

A standout software feature is Essential Space, paired with the Essential Key. With a press, users can record thoughts, save screenshots, or initiate voice-to-text note-taking. Features like Flip to Record bring transcriptions, summaries, and speaker identification, stored securely and processed on-device unless opted otherwise.

The Phone (3) ships with Nothing OS 3.5 based on Android 15, with a commitment to 5 years of Android updates and 7 years of security patches. Nothing OS 4.0 with Android 16 is already confirmed for later this year.

India will get a slightly bigger 5500mAh typical battery (5150mAh rated globally), now made using silicon-carbon chemistry for higher energy density. With 65W wired charging, the phone charges from 1% to 100% in 54 minutes. It also supports 15W wireless charging and reverse wireless charging at 5W.

Nothing says the Phone (3) has passed over 95,000 quality tests, including drop tests, bend tests (600N force), and iron ball impact tests for battery safety. It’s built with a focus on sustainability, using 100% recycled aluminium and plastic-free packaging.

The Phone (3) is priced at ₹79,999 for the 12GB/256GB variant and ₹89,999 for the 16GB/512GB variant in India. The device will be available via Flipkart, Flipkart Minutes, Vijay Sales, Croma, and all leading retail stores starting from July 15, 2025.

Pre-booking for the Nothing Phone (3) begins on July 1, 2025. Customers who pre-book will receive the Nothing Ear (worth ₹14,999) free with their Phone (3). People pre-ordering the Nothing Phone (3) or purchasing the device on 15th July will also receive a 1-year additional extended warranty. Nothing will also offer up to 24 months of no-cost EMI options across leading banks.