Nothing Phone (3) expected in 2025 with focus on AI, CEO Carl Pei confirms

In a surprising move, Nothing CEO Carl Pei announced that the highly anticipated Nothing Phone (3) will not be launching this year as expected. Instead, the company is delaying the release to 2025, citing a renewed focus on integrating AI into a "post-app world" experience.

Pei acknowledged the unusual delay in a video message, explaining that instead of rushing to incorporate AI features like many competitors, Nothing is taking a more deliberate approach. He envisions a future where AI is seamlessly integrated at the system level, leading to a "highly personalized and dynamic user experience."

While light on specifics, Pei hinted at a shift away from the traditional app-centric smartphone experience towards a more integrated and intuitive interface, a "bridge" to a "post-app world" as he repeatedly called it. He even went as far as to throw some shade at other companies for hastily slapping "AI" onto their products.

This delay and focus on a somewhat nebulous "AI revolution" has sparked speculation. Some industry observers suggest that lacklustre sales of the Nothing Phone (2), compared to the more budget-friendly Nothing Phone (2a), may be influencing this strategic shift. By delaying the Phone (3) and focusing on groundbreaking AI integration, Nothing potentially buys itself time to deliver a truly innovative product and recapture consumer interest.

Whether Nothing can deliver on this ambitious vision remains to be seen. But for now, it seems the company is betting big on AI to differentiate itself in the increasingly competitive smartphone market.