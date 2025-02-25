Nothing Phone 3a series set for March 4 launch, first look revealed

Nothing is gearing up to unveil its latest smartphone lineup, the Nothing Phone 3a series, on March 4, both in India and global markets. The upcoming lineup is expected to include Nothing Phone 3a and Nothing Phone 3a Pro. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed the design of one of the models, showcasing a triple rear camera setup, including a periscope shooter, suggesting it could be the Phone 3a Pro.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Nothing shared an image of one of the Phone 3a series models, featuring:

• A circular rear camera module with a triple-camera setup

• Three surrounding Glyph LEDs

• A periscope lens

• An LED flash unit

• Power button and volume rocker placed on the right edge

Additionally, an official video confirmed that the Phone 3a series will feature a glass back panel, while also teasing the Nothing Phone 3. The video showcased a blurred-out third model, likely the Nothing Phone 3, hinting that the flagship smartphone may launch in the coming months.

The presence of a periscope camera in the teaser suggests that the revealed model is likely the Nothing Phone 3a Pro. Previously, the company confirmed that the Phone 3a Pro will include:

• A 50-megapixel primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS)

• An 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera

• A 50-megapixel Sony periscope camera with OIS

• A 50-megapixel front camera

Phone (3a) Series.



Leaked renders have hinted that the Nothing Phone 3a may feature a horizontal, pill-shaped rear camera module. Both the Nothing Phone 3a and 3a Pro are expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC and run Nothing OS 3 out of the box.