Nothing unveils Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro in India; see specs, pricing and offers

London-based consumer tech brand Nothing has officially introduced the Phone (3a) Series in India, bringing significant upgrades in design, camera capabilities, and performance. The launch follows the success of the Phone (2a), with the latest models now featuring optical zoom, AI-powered computational photography, and a Snapdragon processor for enhanced speed and efficiency.

The Nothing Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro will be available for purchase starting March 11, with introductory pricing dropping to as low as ₹19,999 for the base variant.

Design and Display Enhancements

Nothing has refined the aesthetics of the Phone (3a) Series, featuring an upgraded glass back panel, improved symmetry in internal structure, and an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. The phones are claimed to have the lowest carbon footprint of any Nothing smartphone to date, emitting just 51.3 kg of CO2e.

Both models sport a 6.77-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate for smoother scrolling and improved responsiveness. The peak brightness has been boosted to 3000 nits, a 131% increase compared to the previous Phone (2a), ensuring better outdoor visibility.

Camera Upgrades with Optical Zoom

The Phone (3a) Series features Nothing’s most advanced camera system yet, including an upgraded 50MP main sensor and a Sony ultra-wide sensor. For the first time, optical zoom has been introduced:

• Phone (3a): Features a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, capable of up to 4x lossless in-sensor zoom. AI-driven algorithms enable 30x ultra zoom for distant shots.

• Phone (3a) Pro: Equipped with a 70mm periscope zoom lens, 3x optical zoom, and 6x lossless in-sensor zoom, with AI enhancements boosting zoom levels up to 60x ultra zoom. The periscope camera can also focus as close as 15cm, a feature usually absent in periscope-equipped flagships.

• Front Cameras: The Phone (3a) gets a 32MP selfie camera, while the Phone (3a) Pro steps up with a 50MP front camera supporting 4K recording with AI stabilization and night video enhancement.

Performance and Battery Life

The series is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Mobile Platform, delivering 33% faster CPU performance and 11% better GPU efficiency over its predecessor. The phone also boasts 92% improved AI processing, making it more capable for future AI-driven applications.

For gaming, the devices support Snapdragon Elite Gaming™ features and a 1000Hz touch sampling rate in Gaming Mode. To manage heat, a 4,500 mm² vapor chamber ensures temperatures are reduced by 23% compared to the Phone (2a).

Battery life has also been improved, with a 5000mAh battery capable of two days of usage. Charging speeds have been upgraded to 50W, delivering 50% charge in under 20 minutes.

Nothing OS 3.1 and Essential Space

The Phone (3a) Series runs on Nothing OS 3.1, based on Android 15, bringing improved customization and stability. Essential Space, a new AI-powered hub for notes and ideas, is also introduced. An Essential Key on the phone’s side allows users to quickly capture and organize content.

Nothing is offering three years of Android updates and six years of security patches for the Phone (3a) Series.

Pricing and Availability

• Phone (3a)

8GB + 128GB – ₹22,999 (₹19,999 with introductory offers)

8GB + 256GB – ₹24,999

• Phone (3a) Pro

8GB + 128GB – ₹27,999 (₹24,999 with introductory offers)

8GB + 256GB – ₹29,999

12GB + 256GB – ₹31,999

The series will be available via Flipkart, Flipkart Minutes, Vijay Sales, Croma, and other leading retail stores starting March 11.

Introductory Offers

For customers purchasing on launch day, Nothing is offering:

• ₹3,000 additional exchange bonus on both models.

• Instant bank discounts from HDFC, IDFC, and OneCard.