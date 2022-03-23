Nothing’s ‘The Truth’ event is set to take place: What’s cooking?

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei’s Nothing is scheduled to hold its ‘The Truth’ event on March 23, at 7:30PM IST (2PM GMT/ 9AM ET). The event is going to be streamed live on the company website, and YouTube, and you can head over and set up a reminder.

The company is also going to host a live chat with the team on YouTube during the event where you can directly interact with them. Additionally, there is a chance that your comment might give you a chance to win nothing’s yet-to-be-announced new product.

So, what can we expect from The Truth event?

Pei shared a cryptic tweet which just goes - “Tell me the truth”. Clearly, the company is keeping its upcoming announcements well under wraps. Nothing has launched just one device since its formation, the Nothing Ear (1) buds which launched last year. They followed it up with a new colour variant a few months later.

Tell me the truth — Carl Pei (@getpeid) March 23, 2022

And since, there has been no news about what might be next on the cards for Nothing. However, given that Pei has been integrally associated with the smartphone market for years, rumours about Nothing launching a smartphone has been doing the rounds for a while now. Nothing has also partnered with Qualcomm leading to speculations that it is only a matter of time till we see a Nothing smartphone.

Pei also talked about Android 12 recently sparking off a fun banter between Snapdragon, Android, and Nothing’s official Twitter handles. For all practical purposes, this was the most obvious hint towards an upcoming smartphone. Pei also shared a concept design made by a fan on Twitter.

The Truth event should see the company outline the plans that they are working on for 2022 and additionally, there are chances that we might get some information about the smartphone they are reportedly working on.

Not much is known about the device currently, except the fact that it should be powered by a Snapdragon SoC. Most fans are of the opinion that Nothing might launch a smartphone with a transparent back, sticking to the same design language as the Ear(1).

