'Now they'll have to use Teams': Elon Musk takes a dig at Sam Altman after he joins Microsoft

After being fired from OpenAI as the CEO, Sam Altman has joined Microsoft to lead a new advanced AI research team. Responding to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s announcement post on X, formerly Twitter, Elon Musk made a joke of the situation. Musk wrote, ‘Now they will have to use Teams!’ This was a dig at Sam Altman as he was fired from OpenAI over a call on Google Meet.

OpenAI board members recently sacked its CEO Sam Altman as the board claimed it ‘no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI’. It also added that Altman “was not consistently candid in his communications”. It looked like Altman was blindsided with this move. It was reported that many investors were backing Altman and were hopeful that he comes back to the company, however, this did not actually happen.

After Musk’s comment on Nadella’s post, several other users came up with hilarious reactions and memes given the present chaotic drama in the Silicon Valley. One wrote, “Maybe this was the plan all along. Getting them to use Team. That’s been said, this could’ve been the plan all along … what a show”, hinting that it was all Nadella’s plan all along while another wrote, “I hear he has PTSD from opening Google Meet links anyway”.

OpenAI’s new board breaks silence

OpenAI co-founder and the board director Ilya Sutskever clarified, “The board firmly stands by its decision as the only path to advance and defend the mission of OpenAI. Put simply, Sam’s behavior and lack of transparency in his interactions with the board undermined the board’s ability to effectively supervise the company in the manner it was mandated to do." This was revealed in a memo seen by The New York Times.

After removing Altman as the CEO, Mira Murati, who was previously working as OpenAI’s chief technology officer (CTO), became the interim CEO. However, after she publicly aligned to Altman, she was replaced by Emmett Shear, former Twitch CEO.

Since Microsoft is the biggest stakeholder in OpenAI, Nadella also wrote, “We remain committed to our partnership with OpenAI and have confidence in our product roadmap, our ability to continue to innovate with everything we announced at Microsoft Ignite, and in continuing to support our customers and partners. We look forward to getting to know Emmett Shear and OAI’s new leadership team and working with them.”

