Now track what you plant! UP govt lets you geo-tag trees, monitor their progress

The UP Government has an application that tracks your plantation activity. However, one will have to register on the application to start using the services.

During Independence Day this year, the UP government took up a huge plantation drive across the state. The app is not only being used to track growth but also register the saplings for regular upkeep by the state.

Citizens can use the application to register themselves and submit plantation details along with a picture for geo-tagging. After the plants are registered, the state will regularly monitor the new trees.

Geo-tagging, as the name suggests, tags the location of the plant and the user also gets a chance to upload pictures. This data usually consists of latitude and longitude coordinates, but can also include altitude, bearing, distance, accuracy data, names of places, even a time stamp. The main objective of geo-tagging is to check falsification of plantation claims.

"People can download the application for free from the Google Play Store. They can register themselves using their mobile phone number, enter plantation details as well as the species' details along with a picture," a senior official of Gautam Budh Nagar forest department said.

"As part of the drive, the government undertook the plantation of nine crore trees across the state in a single day," he said. The state will continue to geo-tag trees that are planted in future to promote and oversee their growth.