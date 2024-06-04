Nu Republic spins into action with fidget spinner earbuds: Cyberstud SPIN coming soon

In a world saturated with sleek and minimalist earbuds, Nu Republic is throwing a curveball (or should we say, a spin?) with their latest creation: the Cyberstud SPIN. These aren't your average earbuds – they come equipped with a built-in fidget spinner, promising a unique sensory experience alongside your audio.

Geared towards gamers and anyone who can't resist a good fidget, the Cyberstud SPIN's design leans heavily into the cyberpunk aesthetic, as teased in their promotional material. Think metallic finishes, bold colours, and an overall futuristic vibe. While details about the design of the earbuds themselves and their case are still under wraps, Nu Republic has a history of eye-catching audio gear, like their transformative Transform X earbuds, so expectations are high.

The company promises a genuine fidgeting experience, potentially incorporating smooth, swoosh-inducing metal gliders into the earbuds' design. This sets them apart from mere aesthetic nods to fidget spinners, offering a tactile element that could be oddly satisfying for some.

Beyond the spin factor, the Cyberstud SPIN is expected to pack a punch in terms of functionality, particularly for gamers. A remarkably low latency support of 40ms blows other gaming earbuds out of the water, promising minimal audio lag.

Nu Republic is targeting a price point below Rs 3,000 in India.

The earbuds are slated for release in India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and the UAE, so keep an eye out for these spinning sensations hitting a market near you.