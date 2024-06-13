scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Nu Republic unveils 'Cyberstud Spin' wireless earbuds x fidget spinner

Feedback

Nu Republic unveils 'Cyberstud Spin' wireless earbuds x fidget spinner

The earbuds are housed in a charging case that doubles as a fidget spinner.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Nu Republic 'Cyberstud Spin' Nu Republic 'Cyberstud Spin'

Combining creative design with high-fidelity audio, Nu Republic has launched "Cyberstud Spin" - India's first wireless earbuds integrated with a fidget spinner. This unique offering aims to capture the attention of music lovers and fidget enthusiasts alike.

The earbuds are housed in a charging case that doubles as a fidget spinner, featuring a sleek metallic finish and metal gliders that produce a satisfying swishing sound. Beyond its tactile appeal, the Cyberstud Spin promises a powerful audio experience.

Key Features

Fidget Spinner Design: Metallic finish charging case with rotatable gliders.

Audio Quality: 13mm Neodymium drivers with Nu Republic's X-Bass technology for enhanced bass and clear audio.

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3 for stable connectivity up to 15 meters.

Gaming Mode: 40ms low latency for lag-free gaming experiences.

Long Battery Life: Up to 70 hours of playtime with the charging case, 310 hours of standby time.

Additional Features: ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation), touch controls, dual-mode switching (Game/Music), and IPX5 water and sweat resistance.

Nu Republic 'Cyberstud Spin'

Pricing and Availability

The Nu Republic Cyberstud Spin is priced at Rs. 2,499 and is available for purchase on the company's official website starting today.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Jun 13, 2024, 6:55 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement