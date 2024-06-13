Nu Republic unveils 'Cyberstud Spin' wireless earbuds x fidget spinner

Combining creative design with high-fidelity audio, Nu Republic has launched "Cyberstud Spin" - India's first wireless earbuds integrated with a fidget spinner. This unique offering aims to capture the attention of music lovers and fidget enthusiasts alike.

The earbuds are housed in a charging case that doubles as a fidget spinner, featuring a sleek metallic finish and metal gliders that produce a satisfying swishing sound. Beyond its tactile appeal, the Cyberstud Spin promises a powerful audio experience.

Key Features

Fidget Spinner Design: Metallic finish charging case with rotatable gliders.

Audio Quality: 13mm Neodymium drivers with Nu Republic's X-Bass technology for enhanced bass and clear audio.

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3 for stable connectivity up to 15 meters.

Gaming Mode: 40ms low latency for lag-free gaming experiences.

Long Battery Life: Up to 70 hours of playtime with the charging case, 310 hours of standby time.

Additional Features: ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation), touch controls, dual-mode switching (Game/Music), and IPX5 water and sweat resistance.

Pricing and Availability

The Nu Republic Cyberstud Spin is priced at Rs. 2,499 and is available for purchase on the company's official website starting today.