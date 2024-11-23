Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says global cooperation in tech will continue under Trump administration

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang emphasised the enduring importance of global cooperation in technology, even as the United States considers tightening export controls on advanced computing products under the incoming Trump administration. Speaking in Hong Kong on Saturday, Huang expressed confidence in the resilience of international scientific collaboration despite geopolitical challenges.

“Open science in global collaboration, cooperation across math and science has been around for a very long time. It is the foundation of social advancement and scientific advancement,” Huang said during his visit to Hong Kong. He added, “Whatever happens, we’ll balance compliance with laws and policies while continuing to advance our technology and serve customers worldwide.”

The tech industry has been navigating stricter export curbs since the Trump administration’s first term, with policies citing national security concerns. These restrictions have impacted Nvidia, a global leader in chips powering artificial intelligence applications, forcing the company to adapt its product lineup for the Chinese market. Despite potential changes under the new administration, Huang remained optimistic about Nvidia’s ability to comply with regulations while fostering innovation.

Huang, who received an honorary doctorate in engineering from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST), also addressed concerns about the energy consumption of graphics processing units (GPUs), which are central to AI operations. He argued that the use of energy for AI is a worthwhile investment, particularly given AI’s potential to address global challenges.

“If the world uses more energy to power the AI factories of the world, we are a better world when that happens,” Huang said. He suggested deploying AI supercomputers near sustainable energy sources, off the traditional power grid, and in remote locations to minimise environmental impact.

Huang highlighted AI’s transformative capabilities, stating, “AI can discover new ways to store carbon dioxide, design innovative wind turbines, and create materials for electricity storage.” He added, “The goal of AI is not for training but for inference,” emphasising its practical applications in solving global problems.

Earlier in the day, Huang delivered a stirring commencement address to HKUST graduates, declaring, “The age of AI has started.” He described this era as a “new computing era that will impact every industry and every field of science.”

Encouraging the graduates, Huang, 61, reflected on the opportunities available today, saying, “The whole world is reset. You’re at the starting lines with everybody else. An industry is being reinvented.” He urged them to seize the tools available in the AI-driven era to tackle the greatest challenges of our time.