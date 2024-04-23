scorecardresearch
Business Today
Ola becomes first to introduce Dedicated Pickup Zone at Ayodhya Airport

Aggarwal highlighted Ayodhya's burgeoning status as one of India's fastest-growing cultural and tourist destinations.

Ola Pickup Zone at Ayodhya Airport Ola Pickup Zone at Ayodhya Airport

Bhavish Aggarwal, the founder of Ola, announced on LinkedIn a significant development aimed at enhancing the travel experience for tourists visiting Ayodhya, Ola has inaugurated a dedicated pickup zone in the city, staffed with a round-the-clock team of representatives poised to assist travellers, ensuring a hassle-free journey.

Aggarwal highlighted Ayodhya's burgeoning status as one of India's fastest-growing cultural and tourist destinations, attracting millions of visitors annually. He expressed confidence that Ola's expansion into cities like Ayodhya would unlock substantial growth opportunities, further enhancing the travel experience for devotees and tourists alike.

The mobility giant's foray into Ayodhya aligns with its broader mission to cater to the needs of one billion Indians. This strategic move comes on the heels of Ola's impressive financial performance, with its India mobility business reporting a notable turnaround. In the fiscal year 2022-23, the company achieved a profit of Rs 250 crore, a significant leap from the Rs 66 crore loss recorded in the previous fiscal year.

Moreover, Ola witnessed a remarkable surge in revenue, soaring by 58 per cent to reach Rs 2,135 crore in the financial year 2022-23, up from Rs 1,350 crore in the preceding year.

Reflecting on the company's achievements, Ola stated, "In FY23, we challenged ourselves - to not only expand and scale but to do so profitably." This commitment to sustainable growth was evident as Ola's revenue continued its robust growth trajectory, coupled with achieving positive EBITDA in its India mobility business.

Published on: Apr 23, 2024, 7:19 AM IST
