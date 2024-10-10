Ola BOSS 72-hour Rush sale: Up to ₹30,000 off and exclusive benefits on S1 scooters; see details

Ola Electric has kicked off its “BOSS 72-hour Rush” event, offering customers significant discounts and exclusive benefits on the S1 portfolio as part of the company’s Biggest Ola Season Sale for the festive season. Running from October 10 to October 12, this limited-time promotion allows customers to purchase an Ola S1 electric scooter for as low as ₹49,999, with additional perks worth up to ₹25,000 available on select models.

One of the highlights of the “BOSS 72-hour Rush” is the S1 X 2kWh model, available at just ₹49,999 for a limited stock each day, providing a cost-effective entry point into Ola’s EV lineup. The flagship S1 Pro, on the other hand, includes a discount of up to ₹25,000 along with a flat ₹5,000 exchange bonus, making it a compelling choice for customers seeking premium features.

The “BOSS 72-hour Rush” benefits include:

• BOSS Pricing: The S1 X 2kWh is offered at a starting price of ₹49,999 (daily limited stock).

• BOSS Discounts: Up to ₹25,000 off on the S1 portfolio, along with a ₹5,000 exchange bonus on the S1 Pro.

• Additional BOSS Perks: An 8-year/80,000 km battery warranty valued at ₹7,000, financing offers of up to ₹5,000 on select credit card EMIs, a complimentary MoveOS+ software upgrade worth ₹6,000, and charging credits up to ₹7,000.

Ola’s S1 portfolio includes a range of models to cater to diverse customer needs. The premium models, such as the S1 Pro and S1 Air, are priced at ₹1,34,999 and ₹1,07,499, respectively, while the more budget-friendly S1 X series offers three variants: 2kWh, 3kWh, and 4kWh, priced at ₹74,999, ₹87,999, and ₹1,01,999, respectively.

In addition to the festive sale, Ola Electric recently launched the #HyperService campaign, with plans to expand its service network to 1,000 centres by the end of this year. The company is also investing in training 1 lakh third-party mechanics by 2025 to make India’s automotive sector more EV-ready. Through its Network Partner Program, Ola aims to grow its sales and service locations to 10,000 by 2025, enhancing accessibility for customers across the country.

This event is a key part of Ola Electric’s broader strategy to boost EV adoption in India. The company’s expansive S1 portfolio, combined with its direct-to-customer distribution and commitment to nationwide service, underscores Ola’s vision of making electric mobility more accessible to all.Headline:

SEO Keywords:

Ola Electric, BOSS 72-hour Rush, Ola S1 discounts, Ola EV sale, S1 Pro discount, Ola S1 price, electric scooter offers, Ola Electric service network, Ola EV financing, Ola S1 X price