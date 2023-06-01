Ola breaks record in May with sales of over 35,000 Ola S1 electric scooters

Electric two-wheeler maker Ola Electric recorded sales of over 35,000 units in the month of May. The company has marked its highest-ever monthly sales. The new sales record has also translated into a significant market share of over 30 per cent for Ola and a year-on-year growth rate of 300 per cent in May.

Bhavish Aggarwal, the Founder and CEO of Ola Electric, expressed his satisfaction with the continuous growth of sales and Ola's leadership in the EV revolution in India. Aggarwal attributed this success to the trust of customers in the brand and the increasing demand for technologically advanced electric vehicles in the country. The company claims that it has marginally increased its product prices starting June due to the reduction in government subsidies.

At present, the Ola S1 is considered to be one of the most compelling electric vehicle options in the two-wheeler segment in India. With the revised subsidies coming into effect in June, the pricing of Ola's models has been adjusted accordingly. The Ola S1 Pro is now priced at ₹1,39,999, the S1 (3KWh) at ₹1,29,999, and the S1 Air (3KWh) at ₹1,09,999. Although the subsidies have been significantly reduced, Ola's focus on engineering and innovation has enabled the company to minimize the impact on prices, resulting in the S1 Pro being retailed at its initial launch price.

Also read: Send memes and win Ola S1 Pro special edition, says Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal

In addition to its sales success, Ola is actively expanding its offline presence through the establishment of Ola Experience Centers (ECs) across India. Ola claims that these centers play a crucial role in accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles in the country. Ola recently launched its 600th EC and plans to further expand to 1,000 centers by August. Ola claims that 90 per cent of Ola's customers reside within a 20-kilometer radius of an Ola Experience Center.