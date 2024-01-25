Ola cab driver demands payment of Rs 5,000 for cab ride worth Rs 730, then this happened

A college student from Bengaluru, Anurag Kumar Singh, faced a sudden fare spike on booking a cab via Ola. Singh had just arrived at Kempegowda airport from Kolkata and chose a 'mini' taxi from the app. The fare displayed was Rs 730.

According to a report by Times of India, However, on reaching his destination in Mathikere, the driver demanded a whopping sum of Rs 5,194. He later found out that his trip had been canceled and he was not officially on the ride.

“He found my name on the app after typing the OTP. When we reached the location, he showed me his phone screen and the amount was Rs 5,194. I was shocked because even if I roam around all of Bengaluru, I wouldn’t have to pay Rs 5,000,” the student said according to the report.

Singh, who habitually took screenshots after booking, reported the fare discrepancy to Ola's customer support. Despite not knowing Kannada, Singh, with the help of his neighbours managed to negotiate with the driver and settled the fare at Rs 1,600.

Passengers are advised to be cautious, take screenshots of ride details, and report discrepancies to customer support immediately.

“I was told if the fare at the end of the ride is higher than the fare stated during the time of booking it, the issue can be raised with the aggregators’ customer support and a refund may be possible,” the student said.

Also read: Ram Mandir inauguration: Ola CEO Bhavish Aggrawal shares Sanskrit poem written by 'India’s own AI' Krutrim

Also read: 'The sheer disbelief...': Narayana Murthy stuns passenger on Delhi-Bengaluru flight