Ola co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal teases electric scooter; MoveOS 4 coming for S1 range Aug 15

Ola Electric has made an official announcement about the forthcoming unveiling of the MoveOS 4 update on their Consumer Day, which falls on August 15. This enhancement is anticipated to be rolled out to customers by the end of the year, signifying a significant advancement for the Ola S1 range of electric scooters.

The MoveOS 4 update is poised to bring a range of new features to the Ola S1 electric scooter lineup. Among these anticipated additions is the Concert mode, an extension of the existing Party mode. In the current Party mode, the scooter's lights synchronise with the music being played. In the upcoming Concert mode, it is speculated that this synchronization of lights and music will be expanded to cover multiple scooters.

‘It’s time to change the way you move. Again. MoveOS 4. Coming on Customer Day,’ reads a post on Twitter by Ola.

It’s time to change the way you move. Again.

MoveOS 4. Coming on Customer Day.

Alongside MoveOS 4, the co-founder of Ola Electric Bhavish Aggarwal shared a teaser image on Twitter, showcasing what seems to be the silhouette of an electric motorcycle underneath.

Moreover, Ola Electric is considering expanding the mood options for the scooter, offering users a variety of home screen settings for the digital display. Currently, the scooter provides three mood choices—light, auto, and dark settings. Simultaneously, Ola Electric is actively working on the development of Ola Maps, a potential navigation tool for future use. These new maps could potentially incorporate a feature similar to Ather Trip Planner, assisting riders in planning routes by highlighting charging stations along the journey.

Beyond the scope of scooter enhancements, Ola Electric has been deeply engaged in studying various motorcycles as part of their endeavour to create their own electric motorcycle. The motorcycle's design exudes a sporty vibe, reminiscent of the KTM RC series. However, it's important to note that this design is likely still in its early stages, possibly in the pre-production or concept phase.

Ola Electric recently opened bookings for the Ola S1 Air electric scooter. For those who had made prior bookings, the scooter is currently available at Rs 1.09 lakh (ex-showroom), while others interested in acquiring the electric scooter will need to pay an additional Rs 10,000.

The company has announced an extension of the introductory price of Rs 1.1 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Ola S1 Air, which will remain valid until August 15.

