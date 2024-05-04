Ola Krutrim unveils its AI vision for India; opens up its AI Cloud infra, rolls out mobile app

Ola's artificial intelligence platform, Krutrim, revealed its ambitions to support developers in India to drive innovation in the country's AI sector on Saturday. Alongside this, Krutrim introduced mobile apps for its AI assistant. The company, focused on building comprehensive AI capabilities, has made its cloud platform, Krutrim Cloud, available to businesses, researchers, and developers. This move aims to empower them to create cutting-edge technology products at significantly lower costs compared to current standards.

Krutrim Cloud offers access to advanced AI computing infrastructure, including Krutrim's core models and various open-source models. Additionally, the platform provides essential location services APIs and SDKs to facilitate the development of innovative localised mapping solutions.

The Krutrim assistant app, built on the company's own language model trained on extensive data, aims to make AI accessible to everyone. Currently, it can understand and generate responses in over 10 Indian languages, with plans to expand to all 22 official languages soon. In the future, the app will support voice commands and integrate text, voice, and visual data seamlessly. The Krutrim assistant also works with other apps, enabling users to perform tasks like booking cabs or setting reminders without switching between applications. It learns from user interactions over time, providing personalised experiences with tailored suggestions and reminders.

Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder of Ola Krutrim, stated, "Aligned with our Prime Minister's vision of a developed India, we are committed to building comprehensive AI capabilities in the country. We believe that India needs its own technology platforms to facilitate the creation of world-class products at lower costs. With Krutrim, our businesses and developers will no longer be reliant on complex and expensive Western cloud platforms, which may not cater optimally to Indian needs. Our Krutrim assistant app will simplify AI integration into daily life, addressing the complexity often associated with digital tools and services."

With access to Krutrim Cloud, developers can now build scalable products using various models, tools, and services, including:

- Model-as-a-Service (MaaS): Providing access to Krutrim's language models (LLMs) and open-source models hosted on its cloud, enabling developers to create India-specific products.

- GPU-as-a-Service: Offering GPU resources for training, fine-tuning, and serving models.

- Foundational Services: Including location-based APIs and SDKs for building mapping solutions.

Krutrim aims to develop a robust Maps Platform, supporting local needs and broader initiatives for India's technological and economic progress. The company is also working on MapGPT to enable natural conversations powered by location-aware AI assistants, with plans to enhance personalisation and community-based features.